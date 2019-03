Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire at a Waikiki high-rise.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire at a Waikiki high-rise.

The Honolulu Fire Department dispatched crews to 411 Hobron Lane, which is Chateau Waikiki, a condominium building, according to fire dispatch.

According to HIcondos.com, the building has 38 stories with 460 units and was built in 1974.

The website has listings for the building ranging from $300,000 to $558,000 units.