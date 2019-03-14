Photo: Sensational seashells on display

JAPAN NEWS-YOMIURI
SENSATIONAL SEASHELLS ON DISPLAY: Antique gold-leafed seashells adorned with intricate paintings are seen at Japanese confectioner Taneya Co.’s store in Hikone in Shiga Prefecture. The approximtely 100 shells are believed to have been made sometime between the 13th century and the late 16th century. They were used in a game that originated in the Heian period (late eighth to late 12th century) called kai-awase, in which players look for matching shell pairs. Some of the images on the shells feature episodes from the Japanese literary epic “The Tale of Genji.” The shells will be on display through March 23.
