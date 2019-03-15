 Police nab convicted felon in raid of Big Isle marijuana-growing operation
  • Friday, March 15, 2019
  • 82°

Top News

Police nab convicted felon in raid of Big Isle marijuana-growing operation

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 15, 2019
Updated March 15, 2019 11:14am

  • HAWAII COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Harvey Damo Sr., 58, of Kea’au

ADVERTISING

Hawaii County prosecutors have charged a 58-year-old man for drug and firearm offenses following a drug raid at a home in Keaau where police recovered more than 200 marijuana plants.

Harvey Damo Sr. of Keaau was charged with four counts of drug charges that include first-degree commercial promotion of marijuana, one count of drug paraphernalia and two counts of firearm offenses. His bail was set at $130,000.

Police officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 9 1/2 Mile Camp in Keaau Thursday where they discovered an indoor marijuana-growing operation, according to a Hawaii Police Department news release.

Police arrested Damo Sr. at the scene.

Officers recovered 240 marijuana plants that ranged from seedlings to plants that were 4 feet tall.

Police also seized more than 960 grams of dried and processed marijuana, just over 1.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a loaded rifle and ammunition.

Damo Sr. has a criminal record of felony assault and felony promotion of marijuana. He also was previously convicted of petty misdemeanor harassment and misdemeanor assault.

PREVIOUS STORY
Trump issues first veto after rebuke of border order
NEXT STORY
Students globally protest warming, pleading for their future
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up