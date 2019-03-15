Corrections

ADVERTISING
>> The Circuit Court judge presiding at the sentencing of the man convicted of assaulting a girl at Lucky Strike was Fa’auuga To’oto’o. He was misidentified Thursday in a story on Page B2.
>> The Circuit Court judge presiding at the sentencing of the man convicted of assaulting a girl at Lucky Strike was Faauuga Tootoo. He was misidentified Thursday in a story on Page B2.
>> The Circuit Court judge presiding at the sentencing of the man convicted of assaulting a girl at Lucky Strike was Fa’auuga To’oto’o. He was misidentified Thursday in a story on Page B2.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.