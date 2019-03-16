 Kaena Point State Park to close Sunday due to prediction of huge surf
  Saturday, March 16, 2019
Kaena Point State Park to close Sunday due to prediction of huge surf

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 16, 2019
Updated March 16, 2019 11:55am
The Keawaula and Mokuleia sections of Kaena Point State Park will be closed to the public Sunday.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources announced the closure as a result of Sunday’s giant swell expected to cause flooding along the northern and western shores of Hawaii.

“This closure is being done out of an abundance of caution relating to this weekend’s expected high surf with the risk of coastal flooding,” according to an email from DLNR.

The National Weather Service forecasts high surf in the 35- to 55-foot range.

“High surf of this magnitude can be deadly and extremely destructive,” said Hiro Toiya, director of the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management.

