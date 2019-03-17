Kaimuki fire to two-story duplex

SHARE















A fire to a two-story duplex dwelling in Kaimuki Sunday displaced 10 people.

The Honolulu Fire Department says 39 personnel from 10 units responded to the two-alarm fire at 3415 Harding Ave. HFD says firefighters got the alarm at 6:59 p.m., had the fire under control by 7:17 p.m. and extinguished by 8:04 p.m.

One of three adult males who lived in the upper unit and the six adults and one infant from the lower unit were at home when the fire started. All eight escaped without injury.

HFD has yet to determine the cause of the fire or estimate its damage.