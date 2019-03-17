Keiki Rainbow Fun Run raises more than $20k for schools

More than 2,000 participants hit the pavement this morning at the University of Hawaii at Manoa for the first-ever Keiki Rainbow Fun Run.

Event co-organizer Kaho’omiki said more than $20,000 was raised for participating schools to be used for physical education and nutrition programs for students.

“Creating and modeling healthy habits early on for keiki ensure they will thrive later in life,” said Colby Takeda, Kaho’omiki president. “Supporting health education programs in local schools is vital. We are so thankful to all of our sponsors.”

The 1.2-mile fun-run led participants around UH-Manoa’s Clarence T.C. Ching Field as well as the university’s lower campus, with finishers enjoying healthy snacks, cold water and a variety of interactive educational booths and keiki games.

Event sponsors included Kaiser Permanente, Island Insurance Foundation, ‘Ohana Health Plan, Kama‘aina Kids, Hawaiian Electric Company, First Hawaiian Bank and HMSA.

Along with Kaho‘omiki, other event organizers included Hawaii Afterschool Alliance, Hawaii Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance, and Blue Zones Project.