March Madness hits Las Vegas

Even bigger than the Super Bowl when considered as a single event, the March Madness college basketball tournament dominates the action in Las Vegas throughout the rest of the month. The biggest crowds show up for this weeks Thursday-through-Sunday games and good viewing spots include South Point, Westgate, Ellis Island, Gold Coast, Orleans, the D and the Station casinos sports books, which will show all the games on big screens and typically sell beer, hot dogs and other food selections for $2 to $3.

HR oysters: Formerly available to locals only, the Hard Rock’s Tuesday $1 oyster deal in the Oyster Bar is now available to everyone with a players card. You still have to buy a beverage, but beer goes well with oysters. The Oyster Bar is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Birthday play: If you have a birthday in March, swipe your club card at SLS Las Vegas to win prizes that include slot free-play, point multipliers and dining credits. This may become an ongoing promotion, so birthdays in other months will also qualify.

VGK Bar: The sports bar at Silver Sevens has been rebranded the Silver and Gold Bar. It’s themed for the Las Vegas Golden Knights and during Knights games, pitchers are $7 and Bud Light bottles are 77 cents.

Winter day club: Las Vegas’ only “winter day club” runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays on the Westgate pool deck. Opening at 1 p.m., the Sunset Club features a DJ playing ’80s and ’90s music, a Jacuzzi and gas heaters to warm up visitors. Admission is $25.

Question: Are there any contests for the college basketball tournament?

Answer: The only major contest this year is Station Casinos’ “Last Man Standing,” with a $25 entry and a winner-take-all format with a guaranteed prize of $50,000. Buy four entries and get a fifth free. The deadline to enter is 9 a.m. Thursday.