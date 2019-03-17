 March Madness hits Las Vegas
March Madness hits Las Vegas

By Anthony Curtis
March 17, 2019
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018

    People watch coverage of the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament at the Westgate Superbook sports book in Las Vegas.

Even bigger than the Super Bowl when considered as a single event, the March Madness college basketball tournament dominates the action in Las Vegas throughout the rest of the month. The biggest crowds show up for this week’s Thursday-through-Sunday games and good viewing spots include South Point, Westgate, Ellis Island, Gold Coast, Orleans, the D and the Station casinos sports books, which will show all the games on big screens and typically sell beer, hot dogs and other food selections for $2 to $3.

HR oysters: Formerly available to locals only, the Hard Rock’s Tuesday $1 oyster deal in the Oyster Bar is now available to everyone with a players card. You still have to buy a beverage, but beer goes well with oysters. The Oyster Bar is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Birthday play: If you have a birthday in March, swipe your club card at SLS Las Vegas to win prizes that include slot free-play, point multipliers and dining credits. This may become an ongoing promotion, so birthdays in other months will also qualify.

VGK Bar: The sports bar at Silver Sevens has been rebranded the Silver and Gold Bar. It’s themed for the Las Vegas Golden Knights and during Knights games, pitchers are $7 and Bud Light bottles are 77 cents.

Winter day club: Las Vegas’ only “winter day club” runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays on the Westgate pool deck. Opening at 1 p.m., the Sunset Club features a DJ playing ’80s and ’90s music, a Jacuzzi and gas heaters to warm up visitors. Admission is $25.

Question: Are there any contests for the college basketball tournament?

Answer: The only major contest this year is Station Casinos’ “Last Man Standing,” with a $25 entry and a winner-take-all format with a guaranteed prize of $50,000. Buy four entries and get a fifth free. The deadline to enter is 9 a.m. Thursday.

For more information about Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.

