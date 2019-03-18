 GOP Rep. Devin Nunes sues Twitter, users for defamation and negligence
  • Monday, March 18, 2019
  • 78°

Top News

GOP Rep. Devin Nunes sues Twitter, users for defamation and negligence

Associated Press
March 18, 2019
Updated March 18, 2019 4:15pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes arrives to hear Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, testify before a closed-door hearing of the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill on Feb. 28 in Washington.

ADVERTISING

WASHINGTON >> Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California is suing Twitter and several of its users for more than $250 million, accusing them of defamation and negligence.

The defendants include two anonymous parody accounts, “Devin Nunes’ Mom” and “Devin Nunes’ Cow.”

The suit filed in Virginia accuses Twitter of “knowingly hosting and monetizing content that is clearly abusive, hateful and defamatory.”

Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act provides internet services with immunity from liability for material posted by their users.

Nunes’ suit also accuses Twitter of censoring “viewpoints with which it disagrees” and “shadow-banning conservatives.”

Shadow banning allows users to post freely — but no one else sees their messages. Twitter has denied doing it, although some political conservatives —including President Donald Trump — remain unconvinced.

PREVIOUS STORY
Pentagon IDs $452M in Hawaii military funding for border wall plan
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up