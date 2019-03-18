High surf warning in effect for most islands as surf up to 40 feet expected

Rough ocean conditions today are affecting roads and beach parks on Hawaii island and Maui so far as a high surf warning remains in effect for most islands.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said Bayfront Highway in Hilo is closed in both directions due to high surf.

On Maui, Baldwin Beach Park is closed today due to flooded conditions at its access road and pavilion. Officials said rough ocean conditions also prompted the closure at Ho’okipa Beach Park.

The high surf warning is in effect until 6 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.

Surf is expected to reach 25 to 40 feet this morning and lower to 18 to 24 feet tonight along the north shores of Oahu, Maui and Molokai and the north and west shores of Kauai County.

Surf on the west shores of Oahu and Molokai are expected to reach 15 to 25 feet this morning and drop to 12 to 18 feet tonight.

On Hawaii island, surf on the north shore is forecast to reach 15 to 25 feet this morning and decrease to 8 to 12 feet tonight.