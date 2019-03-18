Likelike Highway to close Honolulu-bound overnight Saturday for tunnel maintenance

The Hawaii Department of Transportation is advising motorists that both lanes of the Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Kahekili Interchange and the Valley View Drive will be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday for tunnel maintenance in the Wilson Tunnel. The Likelike Highway Kaneohe-bound lanes will remain open.

The Pali Highway contraflow will be opened to allow Honolulu-bound traffic in the Kailua-bound lanes during the Likelike Highway closure hours. No slope stabilization work will take place during the hours the highway is open to the public.

The H-3 Freeway is also open as an alternate route. Motorists can check the GoAkamai.org website or app to view the latest traffic conditions.