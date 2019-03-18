 David Beckham to learn punishment for using phone while driving
  Monday, March 18, 2019
Associated Press
    Sculptor Omri Amrany, left, David Beckham, center, and Julie Rotblatt Amrany pose with the newly unveiled statue of former Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder David Beckham at Legends Plaza in front of Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. on March 2.

LONDON >> David Beckham could be punished Tuesday after admitting to using a cell phone while driving his Bentley in central London.

The former England soccer captain is not expected to attend an administrative hearing at Bromley Magistrates’ Court. He could be fined and receive points on his license.

London’s Metropolitan Police says a member of the public saw a 43-year-old man on his mobile phone while driving in the West End on Nov. 21.

In a statement from March 7, the force said it “understands a postal guilty plea was subsequently received by Bromley Magistrates’ Court.”

LOOKING BACK

