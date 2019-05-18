New city survey asks Honolulu residents which views they cherish most from Aloha Tower, Keehi Lagoon to Pearl Harbor

“What are the most important views in Honolulu?” asks the No. 1 question in a new City and County of Honolulu survey.

The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting is conducting an online survey, asking residents which views of the city they want to be protected as urban Honolulu develops.

The results of the survey will help city officials to take into consideration public opinion when making land-use decisions. There are six questions, including one about demographic information.

“As our central core area – from Diamond Head to Red Hill – matures, we need to continue to protect those views that help define the form of our city, provide us with wayfinding clues, and symbolize our unique history and culture,” said Kathy Sokugawa, acting DPP director, in a written statement.

The survey asks participants to determine the most important views of Honolulu by selecting one option such as landforms (mountains and craters), buildings (towers, historic, civic and religious buildings) or views of the water (ocean, shoreline, lagoons, canals, and harbors).

Participants are also asked to select more than one option from a list to determine the most important views of iconic or historic buildings (Aloha Stadium, Aloha Tower, Hawaii Convention Center, Neal Blaisdell Center, Hawaii State Capitol and ‘Iolani Palace, Honolulu Museum of Art, and Tripler Army Medical Center) as well as views of water bodies (Ala Wai Canal, Honolulu Harbor, Keehi Lagoon, Pearl Harbor, and views of the ocean from Punchbowl).

Participants are also instructed to indicate on a sliding scale (between not true and very true) how they feel about eight statements, including the impact of the elevated Honolulu rail on public views.

Survey takers are allowed to skip any questions they aren’t interested in answering.

The survey is available at https://808ne.ws/citysurvey.

The deadline to take the survey is midnight on May 31.