HFD says Pauoa fire intentionally set

Fire investigators have determined that a vehicle fire set this morning on Pauoa Road was intentional.

Honolulu fire officials said today that they have referred the case to the Honolulu police for further investigation.

The first of 11 units and 43 fire personnel arrived at 3:38 a.m. to a building fire at 1995 Pauoa Road, near the Pali Highway. They arrived at a three-story apartment building to find a vehicle fully involved and fire in a garage, according to Honolulu Fire Capt. Scot Seguirant.

The fire was brought under control at 3:50 a.m. and extinguished at 4 a.m., Seguirant said.

No residential or business units appeared to be damaged and no injuries were reported.

No damage estimates were immediately available.