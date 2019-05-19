HFD says Pauoa fire intentionally set

Fire investigators have determined that a vehicle fire set Sunday morning on Pauoa Road was intentional.
Honolulu fire officials said today that they have referred the case to the Honolulu police for further investigation.
The first of 11 units and 43 fire personnel arrived at 3:38 a.m. to a building fire at 1995 Pauoa Road, near the Pali Highway. They arrived at a three-story apartment building to find a vehicle fully involved and fire in a garage, according to Honolulu Fire Capt. Scot Seguirant.
The fire was brought under control at 3:50 a.m. and extinguished at 4 a.m., Seguirant said.
No residential or business units appeared to be damaged and no injuries were reported.
No damage estimates were immediately available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.