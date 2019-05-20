Man, 30, charged with assaulting 73-year-old man in Waikiki

Prosecutors charged a 30-year-old man who is accused of assaulting a 73-year-old man in Waikiki.

Tani N.S. Kalani was charged Sunday with second-degree assault. His bail was set at $11,000.

Police said a male suspect later identified as Kalani assaulted the victim sometime between 6:30 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday, causing “serious bodily injury.”

It is unclear at this time whether Kalani and the victim are known to one another.

Police arrested him in Waikiki Saturday afternoon on suspicion of assault.

Kalani has a criminal record of violation of a protective order and violation of a temporary restraining order.