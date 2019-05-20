Man, 30, charged with assaulting 73-year-old man in Waikiki

Prosecutors charged a 30-year-old man who is accused of assaulting a 73-year-old man in Waikiki.
Tani N.S. Kalani was charged Sunday with second-degree assault. His bail was set at $11,000.
Police said a male suspect later identified as Kalani assaulted the victim sometime between 6:30 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday, causing “serious bodily injury.”
It is unclear at this time whether Kalani and the victim are known to one another.
Police arrested him in Waikiki Saturday afternoon on suspicion of assault.
Kalani has a criminal record of violation of a protective order and violation of a temporary restraining order.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.