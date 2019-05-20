Police arrest 22-year-old man in robbery of Honolulu business

Police arrested this afternoon a 22-year-old man suspected of robbing a Honolulu business.
Police said the man entered the business at about 3:20 p.m. and demanded property from a worker.
The suspect was still in the business when officers arrived. They arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
He was released by 9 p.m. pending further investigation.
