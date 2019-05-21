Traffic contra-flowed on Punahou Street due to water main break

Punahou Street between South Beretania and Bingham streets is being contra-flowed this afternoon due to a 2-inch water main break on Punahou in front of the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children.
The southbound lanes will contra-flow to allow for one northbound lane. All northbound lanes are closed.
Board of Water Supply crews are responding to the break.
