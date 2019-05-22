Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle collision on the Big Island

A 49-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday in a three-vehicle collision that shut down a section of Highway 190 in Kona for nearly eight hours, according to the Hawaii County Police Department.

Police responded at around 6:35 a.m. and determined a 2006 Honda Pilot headed south and driven by a 21-year-old Waimea man had been overtaking vehicles in a no-passing zone when it collided with a northbound 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle near mile-marker 14.

The motorcyclist, identified as David Alan Mahon, was taken to Kona Community Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:37 p.m.

The 21-year-old driver was arrested for negligent homicide and related offenses. He remains in police custody at the police cellblock in Kona.

A third vehicle, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, sustained damage from debris associated with the collision, but was not struck by another vehicle, police said. Its driver was not injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact officer Jason Foxworthy at 326-4646 ext. 229 or call CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.