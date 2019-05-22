Work furlough inmate fails to return to OCCC

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in locating a 47-year-old work furlough inmate who failed to return to the Oahu Community Correctional Center’s Laumaka Work Furlough Center Tuesday.

Tyler Adams is 5 feet 9 inches tall and approximately 168 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is serving time for theft.

Anyone with information on Adams’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or sheriffs at 586-1352.