‘Major traffic accident’ closes H-1 westbound in Aiea

A motor vehicle accident forced the closure of all H-1 westbound lanes in Aiea this morning.
Police announced the closure shortly after 4:30 a.m. this morning. Traffic from Moana Freeway is being diverted onto Kamehameha Highway at Red Hill and H-1 westbound traffic is being diverted at the Aiea offramp.
A major traffic accident investigation is underway.
Motorists should seek alternate routes and expect delays.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.