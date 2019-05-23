‘Major traffic accident’ closes H-1 westbound in Aiea

A motor vehicle accident forced the closure of all H-1 westbound lanes in Aiea this morning.

Police announced the closure shortly after 4:30 a.m. this morning. Traffic from Moana Freeway is being diverted onto Kamehameha Highway at Red Hill and H-1 westbound traffic is being diverted at the Aiea offramp.

A major traffic accident investigation is underway.

Motorists should seek alternate routes and expect delays.