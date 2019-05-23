Big Island firefighter killed in collision had recently been promoted

The 49-year-old motorcyclist who died Wednesday in a three-vehicle collision in Kona was a Hawaii County firefighter.

David Alan Mahon was an 18-year veteran of the department who had recently been promoted to captain, and he was headed home at the time of the crash, according to West Hawaii Today.

“A great man was taken way too soon and too young,” Hawaii County Fire Chief Darren Rosario said.

Mahon was heading north Highway 190 around 6:35 a.m. when he was struck by a Honda Pilot driven by a 21-year-old Waimea man. The 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide and related offenses.

Police said the Pilot had overtaken several southbound vehicles in a no-passing zone when the collision occurred. A Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by a 49-year-old Waimea man was also involved in the collision, but its driver was not injured.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the collision.