Here’s your summer guide to obon festivals in Hawaii

OAHU

>> Hawaii’s Plantation Village: June 1, 5:45 p.m., with food and craft booths from 4:30 p.m., 94-695 Waipahu St. 677-0110

>> Ewa Hongwanji Mission: June 15, 7-10 p.m., with food booths and bake sale from 5:30 p.m. and services at 6 p.m., 91-1133 Renton Road. 542-1770

>> Wahiawa Hongwanji Mission: June 21-22, 7 p.m., 1067 California Ave. 622-4320

>> Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin: June 28-29, 6:30 p.m., 1727 Pali Highway. 536-7044

>> Moiliili Hongwanji Mission: July 5-6, 5-10 p.m., 1100 University Ave. (old Varsity Theatre parking lot). Free parking at 2331 S. Beretania St. 949-1659, moiliilihongwanji.org

• Moiliili Summer Fest: July 6, 5-10 p.m. (in conjunction with the bon dance), with cultural activities, food, pop-ups and more. Free parking and shuttle service from the UH-Manoa parking structure. moiliilisummerfest.com

>> Kaneohe Higashi Hongwanji: July 6, 6:30-10 p.m., with food booths from 5:30 p.m. and services at 6 p.m., 45-520 Keaahala Road. Parking available at Ben Parker Elementary School. 247-2661

>> Rissho Kosei-kai Buddhist Church of Hawaii: July 12-13, 6:30 p.m., with food and games from 6 p.m., 2280 Auhuhu St., Pearl City. 455-3212

>> Higashi Hongwanji Betsuin: July 12-13, 6:30-10 p.m., with food booths from 5:30 p.m., 1685 Alaneo St. 531-9088

>> Haleiwa Shingon Mission: July 12-13, 7-10:30 p.m., with Great Stupa services 6-8:30 p.m., 66-469 Paalaa Road. 637-4423

>> Koboji Shingon Mission: July 12-13, 7-10:30 p.m., with food booths from 4 p.m., 1223B N. School St. Free parking at Damien Memorial School from 3-11 p.m. 841-7033

>> Waipahu Hongwanji Mission: July 13, 7 p.m., with services at 6 p.m., 94-821 Kuhaulua St. 677-4221

>> Windward Buddhist Temple (formerly Kailua Hongwanji Mission): July 13, 7 p.m., 268A Kuulei Road, Kailua. 262-4560

>> Jikoen Hongwanji Mission: July 19-20, 5:30-9:30 p.m., 1731 N. School St. (corner of Likelike Highway and North School Street). Free parking at Kapalama Elementary School. 845-3422

>> Haleiwa Jodo Mission: July 19-20, 7 p.m., with Toba services at 6 p.m. both nights and Toro Nagashi (floating lantern ceremony) at 9 p.m. July 20 only, 66-279A Haleiwa Road. Also accepting donations for the North Shore Food Bank and Operation: Backpack. 637-4382

>> Wahiawa Ryusenji Soto Mission: July 19-20, 7-10 p.m., with taiko performances 6:30 p.m. both nights and Okinawan dance at 8:25 p.m. July 20 only, 164 California Ave. 622-1429

>> Shinshu Kyokai Mission: July 19-20, 7-10:30 p.m., with food booths from 6 p.m. and services at 6:30 p.m., 1631 S. Beretania St. 973-0150

>> Waianae Hongwanji Mission: July 20, 6:30 p.m., 85-762 Old Government Road. 677-4221

>> Seicho-No-Ie Hawaii: July 21, 12:30-2:30 p.m., with services (in English and Japanese) from 9:30-11:15 a.m. and potluck to follow, Jisso Center, 47-451 Hui Aeko Place, Kaneohe. 537-6965

>> Palolo Hongwanji: July 26-27, 6:30-9:30 p.m., with services at 6 p.m., 1641 Palolo Ave. Also, Live Life Sustainably Festival with food and crafts from 5 p.m.; vendors may inquire. Free parking at Sacred Hearts Academy with shuttle service from 5:30-10 p.m. 732-1491

>> Aiea Hongwanji Mission: July 27, 7 p.m., with services at 6 p.m., 99-186 Puakala St. 487-2626

>> Koganji Temple: Aug. 2-3, 5-10 p.m., with taiko performances at 8:30 p.m. both nights, and children’s blessing at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2 only (dancing to follow), 2869 Oahu Ave., Manoa. 732-0446

>> Waipahu Soto Zen Temple Taiyoji: Aug. 2-3, 7-10 p.m., with taiko performance on Aug. 2 and Okinawan bon dance on Aug. 3 (both at 8 p.m.), 94-413 Waipahu St. 671-3103

>> Valley of the Temples: Aug. 3 (time yet to be determined), Byodo-in Temple parking lot, 47-200 Kahekili Highway. 239-8811

>> Waialua Hongwanji Mission: Aug. 3, 7 p.m., with service at 6 p.m., 67-313 Kealohanui St. 637-4395

>> Shingon Shu Hawaii: Aug. 9-10, 6:30-10 p.m., 915 Sheridan St. 941-5663

>> Pearl City Hongwanji Mission: Aug. 9-10, 7-10 p.m., with food booths and country store both nights, and Hatsubon service on Aug. 10 only, 858 2nd St. 455-1680

>> Soto Mission of Aiea — Taiheiji: Aug. 9-10, 7-10:30 p.m., with taiko performances 6:30 p.m. both nights and Shinyuu Kai at 9 p.m. Aug. 10 only, 99-045 Kauhale St. 488-6794

>> Jodo Mission of Hawaii: Aug. 16-17, 6:30-9:30 p.m., with food booths from 4:30 p.m. and taiko performances at 6 p.m.; also, Jizo prayer at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 16 only, 1429 Makiki St. 949-3995

>> Mililani Hongwanji Mission: Aug. 16-17, 7-10 p.m., with food booths, a country store, silent auction, craft vendors and more from 5:30 p.m. (and food trucks Aug. 17 only), 95-257 Kaloapau St. 625-0925, mililanihongwanji.org

>> Soto Mission of Hawaii — Shoboji: Aug. 16-17, 7-10 p.m., with taiko performance Aug. 16 and Okinawan bon dance Aug. 17 (both at 8:30 p.m.), 1708 Nuuanu Ave. 537-9409

>> Nichiren Mission of Hawaii: Aug. 24, 6-9 p.m., with activities and rummage sale from 5 p.m., 33 Pulelehua Way, Nuuanu. Free parking at Nuuanu Congregational Church with shuttle service from 4 p.m. 595-3517

>> Kapahulu Center: Aug. 24, 6-10 p.m., with food, games and bake sale from 4 p.m., 3410 Campbell Ave. 737-1748

>> Honbushin Odori Festival: Sept. 13, 6-9 p.m., with food, keiki crafts and entertainment from 5 p.m., Honbushin International Center, 95-030 Waihonu St., Mililani. 623-7693, hichawaii.com

HAWAII ISLAND

>> Obon in the Gardens: June 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Liliuokalani Gardens, Shoroan Tea House. 969-1733

>> Keauhou Shopping Center: June 1, 6-10 p.m., 78-6831 Alii Drive. 322-3000

>> Honomu Henjoji Mission: June 15, 7 p.m., 28-1668 Old Mamalahoa Highway. 963-6308

>> Papaikou Hongwanji Mission: June 22, 7 p.m., with services at 6 p.m., 27-378 Old Mamalahoa Highway. 964-1640

>> Honomu Hongwanji Mission: June 29, 7 p.m., with services at 6 p.m., 28-1658 Government Main Road. 963-6032

>> Puna Hongwanji Mission: July 5-6, 7:30 p.m., with services at 5:30 p.m., 16-492 Old Volcano Road, Keaau. 966-9981

>> Kohala Hongwanji Mission: July 6, 7 p.m., with services at 6 p.m., 53-4300 Akoni Pule Highway, Kapaau. 775-7232

>> Daifukuji Soto Mission in Kona: July 13, 6:30-10 p.m., 79-7241 Mamalahoa Highway. 322-3524

>> Hilo Meishoin: July 13, 7 p.m., 97 Olona St. 935-6996

>> Kohala Jodo Mission: July 13, 7 p.m., 54-541 Kapaau Road. 889-5456

>> Paauilo Hongwanji Mission: July 13, 7 p.m., with services at 6 p.m., 43-1477 Hauola Road. 776-1369

>> Honpa Hongwanji Hilo Betsuin: July 19-20, 7 p.m., with services at 6 p.m., 398 Kilauea Ave. 961-6677

>> Keei Buddhist Temple: July 20, 7 p.m., 83-5569 Middle Keei Road, Captain Cook. 323-2993

>> Hilo Daijingu: July 26, 6-10 p.m., with services and food booths at 5 p.m., 10 Anela St. 959-8611

>> Papaaloa Hongwanji Mission: July 27, 6 p.m., with services at 5 p.m., 35-2026 Old Mamalahoa Highway. 962-6340

>> Kona Hongwanji Mission: July 27, 7 p.m., 81-6630 Mamalahoa Highway, Kealakekua. 323-2993

>> Hilo Hooganji Mission: July 27, 7:30 p.m., 457 Manono St. 935-8331

>> Hawi Jodo Mission: Aug. 3, 6 p.m., 55-1104 Akoni Pule Highway. 889-5456

>> Kurtistown Jodo Mission: Aug. 3, 7 p.m., 17-4021 Kuaaina Road. 966-9777

>> Paauilo Kongoji Mission: Aug. 3, 7 p.m., 43-1461 Hauola Road. 776-1474

>> Taishoji Soto Mission: Aug. 3, 7-10:30 p.m., 275 Kinoole St., Hilo. 935-8407

>> Hamakua Jodo Mission: Aug. 10, 7 p.m., with services at 6 p.m., 44-2947 Kalopa Road, Honokaa. 775-0965

>> Hilo Higashi Hongwanji Mission: Aug. 10, 7 p.m., 216 Mohouli St. 935-8968

>> Kona Koyasan Daishiji Mission: Aug. 10, 7 p.m., 76-5945 Mamalahoa Highway, Holualoa. 324-1741

>> Life Care Center of Hilo: Aug. 16, 6 p.m., 944 W. Kawailani St. 959-9151

>> Pahala Hongwanji Mission: Aug. 17, 5 p.m., with services at 4 p.m., 96-1123 Paauau Place. 928-8254

>> Hakalau Jodo Mission: Aug. 17, 7 p.m., 29-2271 Old Mamalahoa Highway. 963-6110

>> Kamuela Hongwanji Mission: Aug. 17, 7 p.m., with services at 6 p.m., 65-1110 Mamalahoa Highway. 885-4481

>> Honokaa Hongwanji Mission: Aug. 24, 7 p.m., with services at 5:45 p.m., 45-516 Lehua St. 775-7232

>> Pahoa YBA Kaikan: Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m., Pahoa Village Road. 966-9981

>> Naalehu Hongwanji Mission: Aug. 31, 6 p.m., 95-5695 Mamalahoa Highway. 966-9981

>> Honohina Hongwanji Mission: Aug. 31, 7 p.m., with service at 6 p.m., 32-896 Mamalahoa Highway, Ninole. 345-6869

KAUAI

All bon dance times are 7:30-10:30 p.m.:

>> Kauai Soto Zen Temple — Zenshuji: May 31-June 1, with food from 5 p.m., services, 6 p.m.; and taiko performances at 7 p.m., 1-3500 Kaumualii Highway, Hanapepe. 335-3521

>> Koloa Jodo Mission: June 7-8, 3480 Waikomo Road. 742-6735

>> West Kauai Hongwanji (Hanapepe): June 14-15, with services at 6 p.m., 1-3860 Kaumualii Highway. 335-3195

>> Lihue Hongwanji Mission: June 21-22, with services at 6:30 p.m., 3-3530 Kuhio Highway. 245-6262

>> Waimea Shingon Mission: June 28-29, with services at 6:30 p.m., 9770-A Pule Road. 338-1854

>> Kapaa Jodo Mission: July 12-13, 4524 Hauaala Road. 822-4319

>> Waimea Higashi Hongwanji: July 19-20, with services at 6 p.m., 9554 Kaumualii Highway. 634-8181

>> West Kauai Hongwanji (Waimea): No bon dance this year.

>> Kapaa Hongwanji Mission: July 26-27, with services at 6 p.m. July 26 only, 4-1170 Kuhio Highway. 822-4667

MAUI

>> Lahaina Shingon Mission: June 1, 7:30 p.m., 682 Luakini St. 661-0466

>> Puunene Nichiren Mission: June 8, 7:30 p.m., 9 Ani St. 871-4831

>> Wailuku Jodo Mission: June 14, with services at 6 p.m. (dance to follow), 67 Central Ave. 871-4911

>> Wailuku Shingon Mission: June 15, 8 p.m., with services at 6:30 p.m., 1939 North St. 244-3800

>> Kahului Jodo Mission: June 28-29, with services at 6 p.m. (dance to follow), 325 Laau St. 871-4911

>> Lahaina Jodo Mission: July 6, 8 p.m., with food from 5:30 p.m., services at 6:30 p.m. and lantern festival at 7:30 p.m., 12 Ala Moana St. 661-4304

>> Mantokuji Soto Mission of Paia: July 12-13, 7:30-10:30 p.m., 253 Hana Highway. 579-8051

>> Kahului Hongwanji Mission: July 19-20, 7:30 p.m., with services at 6 p.m., 291 S. Puunene Ave. 871-4732

>> Makawao Hongwanji Mission: July 26-27, 7 p.m., with services at 6 p.m., 1074 Makawao Ave. 572-7229

>> Wailuku Hongwanji Mission: Aug. 2-3, 8 p.m., with services at 6:45 p.m., 1828 Vineyard St. 244-0406

>> Lahaina Hongwanji Mission: Aug. 9-10, 7:30 p.m., with services at 6 p.m., 551 Wainee St. 661-0640

>> Rinzai Zen Mission: Aug. 17, 7 p.m., with services at 6 p.m., 120 Alawai Road, Paia. 579-9921

>> Kula Shofukuji Shingon Mission: Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m., 113 Puanani Place. 878-1833

LANAI AND MOLOKAI

>> Lanai Hongwanji Mission: July 13, 6:30 p.m., 1364 Fraser Ave. 565-6817

>> Guzeiji Soto Mission of Molokai: July 27, 6:30-9 p.m., with taiko performance at 8 p.m., 90 Hotel Lane, Kaunakakai. 658-0943

Sources: Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii Kauai Buddhist Council Hilo Meishoin Tsukikage Odorikai