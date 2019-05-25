California man, 65, dies following reported shark attack at Kaanapali Beach Park

A 65-year-old California man died Saturday morning following an apparent shark attack in waters off Kaanapali.

The incident was the sixth shark-bite case of the year in Hawaii and the first resulting in a fatality since 2015, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The latest incident occurred around 8:48 a.m. in waters fronting the Aston Kaanapali Shores hotel. According to a Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety report, the man was found unresponsive about 60 yards offshore.

He was brought to the beach, where he was given CPR. The man died at the scene.

The man’s family told rescuers he had gone swimming in the area.

Following the attack, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources put up shark-warning signs at Kaanapali Beach Park to advise beachgoers that the ocean predators may be near. As standard protocol in such cases, the signs will stay up until at least noon today, DLNR said. The signs will be removed if an assessment of the area determines no shark sightings.

Officials described conditions at the time of the incident as flat to 1-foot surf with clear waters and visibility and winds between 5 and 8 miles per hour.

The species of shark involved in the incident was not confirmed, although tiger sharks are most commonly responsible.

All five fatal shark attacks in Hawaii since 2004 occurred in Maui waters. The last victim was a 65-year-old woman who was snorkeling at Ahihi Kinau Bay on April 29, 2015.

Other shark incidents this year:

>> On May 8, a person who was swimming with sharks 3 miles off Haleiwa was bitten on the left arm and hand by a requiem shark in what officials consider a provoked incident.

>> On April 23, a paddler was bitten on the right thigh and calf by a requiem shark at Anaehoomalu in North Kona.

>> On April 6, a swimmer in the Kaiwi Channel between Molokai and Oahu was bitten on the back by a cookiecutter shark.

>> On March 16, a man swimming the Kaiwi Channel was bitten on the lower abdomen by a cookiecutter shark.

>> On Feb. 4, a surfer was injured on the left leg by a tiger shark at Hanalei Bay.