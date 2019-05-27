Honolulu rescue crews search for missing man off China Walls in East Oahu

The Honolulu Fire Department is using a boat and helicopter this evening to search for a man missing off the area known as China Walls in the Portlock neighborhood of Hawaii Kai.
HFD received a call at 4:26 p.m. reporting a missing Asian man in the water with no flotation device, fire Capt. Scot Seguirant said. The first unit arrived on scene at 4:32 p.m., he said.
A total of five units with 11 personnel were dispatched, Seguirant said.
“Someone may have jumped in to help,” he added.
HFD’s Air 1 helicopter is among the units responding.
