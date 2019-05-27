Woman, 79, critically injured in Ewa Beach crash

A 79-year-old woman was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach this morning.

The crash occurred on Fort Weaver Road near Laulaunui Street at 6:22 a.m., according to Emergency Medical Services.

The woman, who was driving a compact car, was rear-ended by a sport utility vehicle. The driver the SUV, a 34-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.