Suspect arrested in Kailua murder

Police arrested today a 38-year-old murder suspect 13 days after the body of man, also 38, was found off a dirt trail near Old Kalanianaole Road.

The 38-year-old male suspect was found at a Kaneohe home, and was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Benjamin Awong’s body was found May 15, and the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

Awong was acquitted by reason of insanity in 2005 for robbery, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, auto theft and driving without a license committed in 2002 and 2003.

Awong’s lawyer had asked a circuit court judge for his client’s conditional release at an April 29 review hearing, but the judge found he needed to focus on recovery and treatment.

He had been scheduled for a review hearing on June 24.