Top News H-3 tunnels in Honolulu-bound direction reopen after vehicle fire By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 5:05 p.m. The H-3 tunnels in the Honolulu-bound direction are now open. A vehicle fire briefly closed all lanes this afternoon. Comments (0) By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here. Please log in to comment. Previous Story Help wanted in finding missing Waianae man with Alzheimer’s
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.