 H-3 tunnels in Honolulu-bound direction reopen after vehicle fire
  • Tuesday, May 28, 2019
  • 83°
Top News

H-3 tunnels in Honolulu-bound direction reopen after vehicle fire

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:05 p.m.

The H-3 tunnels in the Honolulu-bound direction are now open. A vehicle fire briefly closed all lanes this afternoon.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Help wanted in finding missing Waianae man with Alzheimer’s
Looking Back

Scroll Up