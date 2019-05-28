 Hawai‘i Hotel & Restaurant Show to open
  • Tuesday, May 28, 2019
  • 80°
Hawaii News

Hawai‘i Hotel & Restaurant Show to open

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 p.m.

The inaugural Hawai‘i Hotel & Restaurant Show, which will feature the latest in lodging, hospitality and food service, is set for Wednesday and Thursday at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Read more

Previous Story
Attendees of Memorial Day Eve ceremony call for better treatment of vets

Scroll Up