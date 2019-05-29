Hawaii island police charge Pahoa man after recovering marijuana, crystal meth and firearms

A 56-year-old Pahoa man has been charged with multiple drug and firearm offenses.

Hawaii island police arrested Jarret McAtee Sr. on Friday and later charged him three counts of third-degree promoting a dangerous drug, three counts of drug paraphernalia, one count of second-degree promoting a detrimental drug and three counts of ownership prohibited for the possession of firearms.

Police executed a narcotics search warrant around 6 a.m. Friday at a residence on Coconut Drive in Ainaloa, where they recovered three firearms, 1.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 120 grams of dried marijuana, two glass pipes often used in methamphetamine use.