 Hawaii island police charge Pahoa man after recovering marijuana, crystal meth and firearms
  • Wednesday, May 29, 2019
  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 a.m.

  • COURTESY HAWAII POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Hawaii island police charged suspect Jarrett McAttee Sr. with multiple drug and firearm offenses.

A 56-year-old Pahoa man has been charged with multiple drug and firearm offenses.

Hawaii island police arrested Jarret McAtee Sr. on Friday and later charged him three counts of third-degree promoting a dangerous drug, three counts of drug paraphernalia, one count of second-degree promoting a detrimental drug and three counts of ownership prohibited for the possession of firearms.

Police executed a narcotics search warrant around 6 a.m. Friday at a residence on Coconut Drive in Ainaloa, where they recovered three firearms, 1.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 120 grams of dried marijuana, two glass pipes often used in methamphetamine use.

