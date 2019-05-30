Drivers urged to avoid portion of Nuuanu Avenue due to report of damaged waterline

The Board of Water Supply is responding to a report of a damaged waterline along Nuuanu Avenue between Wyllie Street and Kawananakoa Place.
Motorists are urged to use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible. Only one mauka-bound lane is open to accommodate traffic in both directions.
