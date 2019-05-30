Police search for driver in fatal Kona hit-and-run

A Kailua-Kona man died this morning in a hit-and-run accident this morning in front of the Kailua-Kona Public Library.

Police were called to the scene on Hualalai Road at 12:51 a.m. after an unknown vehicle struck the pedestrian in the right lane. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. Officers determined he had been lying on the roadway when he was run over.

A truck or SUV is believed to have struck the man due to his injuries, police said.

Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the victim. He is described as a male in his 30s with a dark complexion and between 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 140 to 160 pounds.

Results from an autopsy to determine the man’s exact cause of death are pending.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the 10th traffic fatality this year compared to 11 at this time last year.