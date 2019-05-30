Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Councilman Tommy Waters opposes Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s proposal for a curbside trash pickup fee. He was misquoted in a story on Page B3 Wednesday in comments he made on the issue of raising residential property taxes to support the rail project.