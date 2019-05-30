Refugees admitted into Japan expected to double next year

60 refugees expected to be admitted into Japan next year, doubling the current number of 30.

So far, only refugees from Myanmar have been accepted under the system for third-country resettlement. A total of 174 refugees from 44 families have settled in such locations as Chiba, Saitama and Hiroshima prefectures.

Next year, Japan will include refugees from most Asian countries, except those in Central Asia.

The change accommodates refugees resettling in Japan to ease the burden on the country where they initially settled.