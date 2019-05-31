Honolulu police investigating stabbing in Waikiki

Police are investigating a possible attempted homicide in Waikiki today, according to preliminary information.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the report of a stabbing at 1414 Kalakaua Avenue and discovered that a 34-year-old man was stabbed to his upper body and received a laceration to the left part of his face.

EMS personnel treated and transported the man to the hospital in serious condition at about 1:15 p.m. today.