Honolulu police investigating stabbing in Waikiki

Police are investigating a possible attempted homicide in Waikiki today, according to preliminary information.
Emergency Medical Services responded to the report of a stabbing at 1414 Kalakaua Avenue and discovered that a 34-year-old man was stabbed to his upper body and received a laceration to the left part of his face.
EMS personnel treated and transported the man to the hospital in serious condition at about 1:15 p.m. today.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.