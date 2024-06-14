High surf advisory in effect for south shores of all Hawaiian islands

A high surf advisory is in effect for the south shores of all islands through 6 p.m. Saturday.

A south swell will build surf along south shores to advisory levels today, possibly peaking near warning levels tonight through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. A downward trend is expected Sunday through midweek as the swell eases.

Forecasters say to expect surf of 7 to 10 feet this afternoon, peaking near 10 to 14 feet late tonight into Saturday.

“Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous,” the NWS said in a bulletin.