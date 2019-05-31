 Letter: Bulky item plan still iffy for multifamily buildings
  Friday, May 31, 2019
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Bulky item plan still iffy for multifamily buildings

  Updated 8:06 p.m.

Regarding your editorial, “New bulky item pickup plan iffy” (Star-Advertiser, Our View, May 28), the resulting mess with multifamily buildings could have been avoided had the city met with condo boards and building and property managers during the planning stages. Read more

