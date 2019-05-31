 Downfall of North Korean negotiator was sealed when Trump-Kim summit collapsed
  • Friday, May 31, 2019
  • 85°
News

Downfall of North Korean negotiator was sealed when Trump-Kim summit collapsed

  • By Choe Sang-Hun and Edward Wong / New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 a.m.

Kim Yong Chol, 73, and his senior team members have largely disappeared from the North’s state-run news media since the Hanoi summit ended abruptly without a deal. Read more

Previous Story
Pope urges Romanians to work together to confront challenges

Scroll Up