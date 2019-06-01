Hawaii County firefighters extinguish house fire

An occupant of a two-story, single-family home escaped unharmed from a fire on Friday on the Big Island.
Hawaii County firefighters extinguished the blaze at Bamboo Lane and Mahimahi Drive. Damages totaled $101,250.
An occupant of a two-story, single-family home escaped unharmed from a fire on Friday on the Big Island.
Hawaii County firefighters extinguished the blaze at Bamboo Lane and Mahimahi Drive. Damages totaled $101,250.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.