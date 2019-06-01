Woman taking photos dies in plunge off waterfall overlooking Lake Tahoe

ERIN HOLLAND/NORTH TAHOE FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT VIA AP / MAY 31
The Eagle Falls at Emerald Bay State Park in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Firefighters say a woman died Friday, while taking photos at a Northern California waterfall. Investigators believe she lost her footing and slipped. The district says in a statement that the tragedy “is a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas.”
-
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. >> Authorities say a woman plunged to her death down a Northern California waterfall after she slipped and lost her footing while taking photos.
The North Tahoe Fire Protection District said in a statement that the woman died Friday at Eagle Falls. Water cascades 150 feet (45 meters) from the waterfall overlooking Lake Tahoe.
Fire district spokeswoman Erin Holland said today that witnesses reported the young woman was too close to the edge. There was no guardrail blocking access to the area.
The district says her death is “a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas.”
Holland says very cold water feeding the waterfall is moving extremely fast because of snowmelt from record snowfall in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains.
The woman was not identified.
