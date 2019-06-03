Dr. Isaac Maeda named Hawaii state veterinarian

Dr. Isaac Maeda has been appointed as the state veterinarian of the Hawaii Department of Agriculture, effective today.

The state veterinarian, also administrator of the Animal Industry Division, oversees the Animal Disease Control Branch, Animal (Rabies) Quarantine Branch, Aquaculture and Livestock Support Services Branch and Veterinary Laboratory Services Section.

“Dr. Maeda has a proven track record in managing animal disease prevention programs,” said Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser, chairwomann of the state Board of Agriculture, in a news release. “I am confident that his knowledge and management skills in handling veterinary issues and concerns will make the division stronger.”

Maeda has been acting administrator of the division since January and program manager of the Animal Quarantine Branch since 2001.

Over the years, Maeda has directed the development of the five-day-or-less rabies quarantine program, which allows for the direct release of out-of-state dogs and cats at the airport if their owners complete a series of pre-arrival requirements. Prior to heading the rabies quarantine program, Maeda was a staff veterinarian at the Animal Clinic in Waimalu.

Besides the day-to-day management of the division, some of the administrator’s duties include implementing and coordinating national disease control, eradication and surveillance programs; collaborating with federal and other state animal health officials on emerging disease situations; and overseeing federal cooperative agreements and funding for disease surveillance programs.