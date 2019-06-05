 Colorado will reroute highway around boulder that fell on it
  • Wednesday, June 5, 2019
  • 82°
News

Colorado will reroute highway around boulder that fell on it

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 10:20 a.m.

  • Video courtesy KMGH

    Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday that the massive, 8.5 million pound boulder that fell onto Highway 145 will stay there. The road will be rebuilt around it, and the rock will be called "Memorial Rock."

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    In this May 27 photo, an 8.5 million pound boulder rests next to Colorado State Highway 145 after falling from nearly 1,000 feet from the nearby ridge and destroying the pavement between Cortez and Telluride, Colo. The state has decided to keep the boulder where it is and re-route the highway around it, saving about $200,000 in blasting costs

DENVER >> A boulder the size of a house that crashed onto a southwestern Colorado state highway last month will stay put. State officials plan to reroute the highway around it — saving taxpayers money and possibly creating a tourist attraction.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday that Colorado will save about $200,000 by not blasting the 8.5 million pound (3.9 million kilogram) boulder.

The boulder was the largest in a rockslide that destroyed pavement on a stretch of Colorado Highway 145 near the town of Dolores on May 24.

It will cost about $1.3 million to re-route the road, some of which will come from federal emergency funding.

Polis said people will also have the opportunity to see the boulder dubbed “Memorial Rock.” It fell on Memorial Day weekend.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Lack of abortion providers forces Guam women to leave island
Looking Back

Scroll Up