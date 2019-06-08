Kauai brush fire jumps to roof of house

A house in Hanapepe sustained roughly $2,000 in damage to its roof from a fire that started in nearby brush.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday to an initial report of a brush fire along a hillside in Hanapepe valley. Units arrived to find the flames had spread to the roof of one-story house on Kane Road. A neighbor was attempting to extinguish the fire with a garden hose.

The occupants were home at the time and were able to escape unharmed, fire officials said.

Assisted by water drops from the Kauai Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter, firefighters quickly extinguished both blazes and cleared the scene at approximately 5:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.