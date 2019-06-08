 Pickup truck hits Amish horse-drawn carriage, killing 2 kids in Michigan
    A damaged truck sits on the side of the road after an accident involving a horse-drawn carriage on Friday in California Township, Mich. Michigan State Police said the pickup truck was headed southbound when the driver rear-ended an Amish, horse-drawn carriage. Two adults and five children were ejected from the carriage.

ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, MICH. >> Authorities say a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish horse-drawn carriage in southern Michigan, killing two children and seriously injuring two others and a woman who were in the carriage.

The state police say the two adults and five children who were in the carriage were ejected when the truck hit it Friday night in Algansee Township, a small farming community not far from Michigan’s borders with Indiana and Ohio.

The children who were killed were 6 and 2 years old. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say two other children, ages 3 and 4, were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and that a woman also suffered serious injuries.

Sgt. Todd Price told ABC News that the pickup truck’s driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash and is being held in Branch County Jail. Authorities haven’t released the names of anyone involved.

