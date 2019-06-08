Lahaina men found adrift in Maui-Molokai channel

An ocean rescue team picked up two Lahaina men adrift on a personal watercraft in the Pailolo Channel between Molokai and Maui today, accordign to the Maui Department of Fire & Public Safety.
The men, ages 29 and 19, set off from shore near the Sands of Kahana on a leisure outing and experienced mechanical problems that left them dead in the water for about an hour, fire officials said. Responders received a report of the incident at 3:22 p.m. and found the pair, unharmed, 4 miles offshore.
Winds were blowing 15 to 20 mph at the time with 3- to 4-foot wind chop in the channel, officials said.
