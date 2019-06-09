KHON2 news anchor Kathy Muneno is leaving the station after tonight’s newscast

KHON2 news anchor Kathy Muneno is leaving the station after tonight’s 10 o’clock newscast.

Muneno has anchored the news at KHON2 since 2007 and has worked as a Hawaii news broadcaster for more than 25 years.

“I wanted and needed weekends with my children, who are growing up way too fast so this is my last weekend at KHON,” Muneno wrote on Instagram, adding that she will, however, continue producing “passion projects.” She is the mother of twins.

While at KHON, Muneno won an Emmy for a half-hour program called “SEARCH Hawaii: Where Food Meets Culture,” according to her bio on the news website. She also won an award from the Society of Professional Journalists Hawaii chapter for her documentary on “Hokuleʻa: Her Farthest Journey,” and an SPJ feature award for an article in the Ka Wai Ola newspaper.

She is the wife of Hokule‘a navigator Nainoa Thompson, who works for the Polynesian Voyaging Society.