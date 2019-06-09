Use your imagination and save some money

-
BRUCE ASATO / 2017
Every third Sunday of the month, the Bank of Hawaii Foundation presents Family Sunday at the Honolulu Museum of Art free of charge. Families gather at tables in the museum’s Palm Courtyard while participating in an art activity.
A family vacation doesn’t have to include fancy flights to far-off places or ritzy resorts to reap meaningful rewards. So clear the calendar and consider these five ideas that won’t break the bank.
