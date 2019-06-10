Big Island police charge 3 in kidnapping, assault investigation

Hawaii County police charged three people and arrested another for numerous offenses including the kidnapping, sexual assault and beating of a 36-year-old woman in Puna during the last week of May.

The woman was treated at Hilo Medical Center May 31 for multiple injuries. She reported being kidnapped and held for several days at a Hawaiian Paradise Park house, where she was beaten, sexually assaulted and threatened with a gun.

Detectives armed with a search warrant and, assisted by the Special Response Team, served it Thursday at a 29th Street address.

There they arrested Tammy K. Hodson, 50, of Keaau, and Misty Kamelamela, 32, also of Keaau.

Officers also arrested on Friday Joel White, 40, in South Kohala.

Police arrested a 35-year-old Pahoa woman today in Nanawale Estates on an arrest warrant related to kidnapping, assault, a firearms charge, terroristic threatening and sexual assault, as well as three outstanding warrants totaling $1,400.

Detectives conferred with prosecutors and charged Hodson with one count of kidnapping, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree terroristic threatening, one count of first-degree sexual assault, and various drug charges. Her bail was set at $59,250.

Kamelamela was charged Friday with drug charges. Her bail was set at $12,000.

White of Waimea, was charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of first-degree sexual assault. His bail was set at $35,000.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Richard Itieong at 961-2278.