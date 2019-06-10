Hawaii mother gets 6 months in jail after drunk-driving crash injures her children

WAILUKU >> A Maui woman has been sentenced to six months in jail for a drunken driving accident that seriously injured two of her children.
Jaydean Forlines, 33, of Haiku was sentenced Thursday for the September 2017 accident on Maui, the Maui News reported Sunday.
Authorities say Forlines was under the influence while traveling at speeds near 100 mph with her four children before striking a utility pole.
A prosecutor says a 10-year-old girl suffered a broken spine, nasal fracture and fractured arm, while her 12-year-old sister suffered injuries including a torn artery and a cervical spine fracture. The other children escaped serious injury.
Forlines pleaded no contest to first-degree negligent injury, second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and DUI. Other charges were dismissed in a plea agreement.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.