Police kill man after shots fired at vehicles on Oklahoma freeway

OKLAHOMA CITY >> Police in Oklahoma City say they fatally shot a man who was shooting at vehicles along an interstate.
Investigators say at least four vehicles on Interstate 35 were struck by gunfire this morning before police and the shooter exchanged fire. There have been no reports of injuries to motorists.
The gunman has not been identified. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed part of I-35 to investigate.
It’s the second time in days an Oklahoma City freeway has been closed because of a shooting.
In an unrelated incident, part of Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City was closed Saturday after shots were fired from one vehicle into another, killing one person and injuring a second.
